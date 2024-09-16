Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) Held At PAC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (S.A.W) was organised at Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi here on Monday. The students belonging to different schools presented beautiful Naats, and received tribute from the audience.
The event was organised in collaboration with the All Pakistan Schools Management Association (APPSMA). Director PAC, Sajjad Hussain and President APPSMA (North Punjab) Abrar Ahmed Khan were the honorary guests at the event.
Director PAC Sajjad Hussain said in his address that the Holy Prophet (S.A.W) is the reason for the creation of the universe. Allah Almighty sent him as a mercy for all the worlds. He said that we all can achieve worldly and hereafter success by following his teachings.
He said that APPSMA was among main stakeholders of PAC and it has played an important role in organizing all national and religious level programs.
President APPSMA (North), Abrar Ahmad Khan on the occasion underlined the need for an active role and responsibility of parents and teachers to educate the youth on Ishq-e-Mustafa (S.A.W).
"You can make your life beautiful by following the Prophet's (PBUH) life and Sunnah", he said while addressing students.
A large number of people from neighboring cities participated in the celebration.
Divisional General Secretary APPSMA, Amir Anwar, Raja Waseem Saifi and other heads of various schools along with students also participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.
