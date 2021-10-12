'Mehfil-e-Milad' for women held at Punjab Arts Council

A 'Mehfil-e-Milad' for women, in connection with 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen' week, was held here on Tuesday under the aegis of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A 'Mehfil-e-Milad' for women, in connection with 'Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalmeen' week, was held here on Tuesday under the aegis of the Punjab Arts Council(PAC).

Renowned Naat Khawan including Rubina Bibi got the privilege of recitation in the mehfil and the honour of praise came to Noor Fatima while Sadaf, Noor Fatima, Ayesha Nadeem, Talia, Miskan, Babra Batool, Maira, Maria Kanwal, Maryam Rani and Naheed Manzoor recited Naats.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Seemabia Tahir said that there was no greater act of monotheism than celebrating 'Milad-un-Nabi'.

"Devotion and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a part of every Muslim's faith" she added.

MPA Farah Agha while addressing said that love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was in the Muslim's blood, just as a man was imperfect without blood.

"Muslims should live according to the Qur'an and Hadith so that they can succeed in this world and the hereafter," she said.

At the end of the ceremony, former Director PAC Naheed Manzoor offered special prayers for the protection of Pakistan while a large number of women participated in the 'Milad' ceremony.