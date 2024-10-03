Mehfil-e-Milad held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at Public Relations Department Rawalpindi in connection with Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), here on Thursday.

Director of Public Relations Department Rawalpindi Iftikhar Ali Shah along with officers and personnel participated in the event.

The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was highlighted in the Mehfal e Milad.

Director of Public Relations, Iftikhar Ali Shah while addressing the Mehfil-e-Milad said that obedience to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is success in this world and the hereafter.

"We can be leaders in both the worlds only by following and following the good deeds of the Prophet (peace be upon him)", he said.

Officers and staff recited Naat-e-Rasool in honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Special prayers were offered for the development, prosperity, security and stability of the country in the Mehfil-e-Milad.