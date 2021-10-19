Mehfil-e-Milad held at CM office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Punjab chief minister's office here on Tuesday to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Mehfil-e-Milad was hosted by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Besides others, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Asad Khokar, Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, MPA Nazir Chauhan, Director General Awqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari attended the Milad.

The speakers shed light on the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life (Seerat-un-Nabi) and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country as well as Muslim Ummah.

Well known Naat Khwa Muhammad Faisal Naqshbandi, Abdul Samad Saraqa and Israr Azam Chishti also presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (PBUH).