Mehfil-e-Milad Held At DIG Operations Office

Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:35 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at DIG Operations office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad was organized by DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan at his office on Thursday.

The event featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as recitation of Naats.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

SSP Operations Jamil Zafar, SP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan, DSP Security Sohail Kazmi, Inspector Establishment Mian Afzal, Inspector Saqib Butt and a large number of Police officers participatedin the Mehfil-e-Milad.

More Stories From Pakistan

