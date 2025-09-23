Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At FDA Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Inqulabi Workers Union of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has organized Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at FDA Complex mosque.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry attended the Mehfil as chief guest and emphasized that the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) are the ultimate code of life and a guiding light for promoting unity, peace and tolerance in society.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that arrival of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) brought dignity and honor to humanity and his Seerat is a complete way of life for mankind.

He stressed that adopting the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is imperative to eliminate growing hatred, promote brotherhood and strengthen communal harmony.

Praising the Mefil organizers, he said that such gatherings refresh the faith of believers. He urged that Seerat of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) should be sincerely followed in all walks of life.

In his address, Qari Gulzar Ramzan said that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is the basis for creation and celebrating his birth demands practical adherence to his teachings.

He said that Mehfil-e-Milad is tradition of the faithful and Muslims must adorn both inner and outer selves with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that love for the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is an unshakable strength for believers, a guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter, and the greatest joy of existence lies in celebrating his blessed birth.

Without loving the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) more than life, wealth and children, one’s faith remains incomplete, he added.

The gathering concluded with a collective prayer for the unity of Muslim Ummah and progress of Pakistan.

Office bearers of Inqulabi Union including Rai Asif, Sadaqat Baloch, Mian Muneeb, Aslam Ansari, Sheikh Imran and others were also present on the occasion.

