UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Governor House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Millad was held at Sindh Governor House here on Sunday to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Mehfil-e-Milad was hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Besides others, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Mahmood Molvi, MNAs Fahim Khan, Aftab Jehangir, Ghazala Saifi, Aftab Siddiqi, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Karim Bux Gabol and others attended it.

The speakers shed light on the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life (Seerat-un-Nabi).

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Governor Sunday Love

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

11 minutes ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

56 minutes ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

2 hours ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.