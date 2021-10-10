Mehfil-e-Milad held at Governor House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Millad was held at Sindh Governor House here on Sunday to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Mehfil-e-Milad was hosted by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Besides others, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Mahmood Molvi, MNAs Fahim Khan, Aftab Jehangir, Ghazala Saifi, Aftab Siddiqi, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Karim Bux Gabol and others attended it.

The speakers shed light on the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life (Seerat-un-Nabi).