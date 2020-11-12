Mehfil-e-Milad held at Jamia Masjid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held in Jamia Masjid at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Thursday, following the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan.

The Milad was organized by SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar.

A large number of police officers and personnel including DSP Lines, Line Officer participated in the Milad. The program featured recitation from the Holy Quran while Naat Khawani was also held.

Khateeb Jamia Masjid Qari Dr Fazal Khan and Advocate Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal highlighted title teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At the end, special dua was offered for development and prosperity of the country.