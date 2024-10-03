Mehfil-e-Milad Held At LDA Office
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) worker union, here on Thursday.
According to LDA sources, the event started with recitation of Holy Quran.
Speakers shed light on Seerat-un-Nabi and underscored the need to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in a real sense to achieve success in this world and hereafter.
Naat Khawans paid tribute to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). A large number of workers attended the Mehfil.
LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmad and Director General Tahir Farooq and others attended the event.
Umrah tickets were given to five lucky workers through balloting. Scale 1 to 16 employees were included in the balloting process besides daily-wages employees.
