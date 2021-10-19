Mehfil-e-Milad held at Pakistan embassy in Cairo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt Tuesday organized a Mehfil-e-Milad at Chancery with religious zeal and fervor, in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ceremony marked the recitation of verses from Holy Quran, Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool and Qasida Burda Sharif by the students of Al-Azhar University and Pakistan International school, Cairo.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sajid Bilal highlighted the salient aspects of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), and stressed that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon of light for all humanity irrespective of ages and generations.

The event was attended by the embassy staffers along with their families as well as members of the Pakistani community and Egyptian citizens.