UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Pakistan Embassy In Paris

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Pakistan embassy in Paris

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Pakistan Embassy here Tuesday evening to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Members of the Pakistani community and officials of the embassy participated in the event.

Community members including poets and children recited Naats while speakers highlighted various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), emphasizing that by embracing his teachings, humanity can achieve salvation.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a messenger of peace and his life provided an excellent model for bringing about coexistence and harmony among various communities as well as peace and stability in today's world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Event

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.