Mehfil-e-Milad held at Pakistan House, London

Dr. Sarah Naeem, spouse of Pakistan High Commissioner, has organized Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Pakistan House to mark the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Dr. Sarah Naeem, spouse of Pakistan High Commissioner, has organized Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Pakistan House to mark the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Attended by a diverse gathering of British Pakistani women, the event featured sacred tributes to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), highlighting his virtues of mercy, compassion, and love for humanity, through soul stirring Naat recitals, a press release on Monday said.

Begum of the high commissioner, speaking on the occasion, emphasized the significance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi as a time for spiritual reflection, unity, and gratitude.

She highlighted the timeless relevance of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) teachings of mutual respect, understanding, and promoting universal values of love, kindness, and empathy.

The event also highlighted the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings, exemplifying the principles of tolerance, respect, and fair treatment of minorities, in diverse societies like Pakistan.