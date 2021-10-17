UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Police Lines

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here at Police Lines headquarters in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

A large number of police officers including City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police, Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Chairman Divisional Milad Committee, Sheikh Tariq Masood, Presidents Malik Akhtar Ali, Sheikh Muhammad Nisar, Sheikh Muhammad Nadeem, Sheikh Muhammad Azam, Qazi Zahoor and other office bearers and other police personnel attended the Mehfil which started with Tilawat e Quran followed by Naat Khawani by police personnel, Arshad Mehmood, Sakir Mehmood, Muhammad Zameer, Sub-Inspector Mudassir Khan and Qazi Muhammad Zahoor Qadri, Hafiz Muhammad Aftab and Muhammad Haider Javed were also present.

Addressing the occasion, CPO Ahsan Younis threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," he remarked.

District Khateeb Rawalpindi Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi also addressed the participants and highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of the Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

At the end, special dua was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

