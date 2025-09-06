Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The police department on Saturday organized Mehfil-e-Milad at Police Lines Complex to mark celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

According to a spokeperson,City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar presided over the event while SSP Operations Madam Bushra Jameel,SSP Investigation Nasir Mahmood Bajwa and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion in addition to a large number of police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion,CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was a beacon of guidance.

It teaches us morals,tolerance and brotherhood so we all must strive to practice it in our daily life so that we could lead a successful life in this world and hereafter,he added.

He also arranged a meal at Police parade ground for all participants as a gesture of goodwill.

Later,a special prayer was also offered for the safety,peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

