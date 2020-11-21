Mehfil-e-Milad held at PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The participants keeping in view the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), expressed love and gratitude for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Operation Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan said:" Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith." The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad-e-Baritallahand Naat presented by the authority staff and Police Communication officers.

A large number of staffers and officials participated in Mehfil-e-Milad.