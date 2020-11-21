UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At PSCA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul Lil Alameen (PBUH) week being celebrated on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The participants keeping in view the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), expressed love and gratitude for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Operation Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan said:" Love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an essential part of our faith." The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad-e-Baritallahand Naat presented by the authority staff and Police Communication officers.

A large number of staffers and officials participated in Mehfil-e-Milad.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab From Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

UK Calls on Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaders to Set ..

7 minutes ago

Suspected Gas Blast at Kazakhstan Cafe Kills 1, Hu ..

7 minutes ago

NGOs Urge UK Prime Minister Not to Cut Internation ..

7 minutes ago

Wall of building collapse; 8 laboureres hurt

38 minutes ago

Smog situation likely to be satisfactory

38 minutes ago

Man killed over old enmity in sargodha

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.