Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Punjab Art Council

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Punjab Art Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad for ladies was held at Punjab Arts Council here on Tuesday to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that there was no count of the blessings of Zikr-e-Mustafa S.A.W. wherever the name of the Prophet S.A.W is mentioned Allah showers incalculable blessings there. We should thank Allah that He created us in the Ummah of His Beloved Prophet S.A.W.

Naheed Manzoor said that obedience of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) is essence of our love for him.

She called on the audience to act upon the teachings of their beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) in their individual and collective life.

Those who recited Naats included Salma Khan, Sayeda Bishri, Kishna Kainat, Farzana Nazir and others.

The 'Mehfil-e-Milad' ended with an overwhelming and heart-rending 'Dua' by Naheed Manzoor for the prosperity of the country and for the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

