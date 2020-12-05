Mehfil-e-Milad held at residence of Auqaf minister

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the residence of Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the residence of Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah here on Saturday.

According to the Auqaf department sources, the minister recited the Holy Quran and presented Naat Sharif.

Al-Sheikh Fazal bin Muhammad, who arrived from Tunisia, attended the ceremony as the chief guest who also delivered a special lecture on the glorious life of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhmmad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Other Naat Khawans also presented a number of Naats.

At the end, dua was offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besideseliminating coronavirus pandemic.