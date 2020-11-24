UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Taxila Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Taxila police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAW) was arranged in Taxila Police station to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), informed a Police spokesman.

The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad and Na'at khawani by the staff with utmost devotion.

A large number of police officers and personnel attended the Milad with great interest and passion.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (SAW).

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with Dua for peace, progress and prosperity in the country and for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Police Progress Taxila Muslim From Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

38 seconds ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

54 seconds ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 minute ago

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to P ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.