Mehfil-e-Milad held at Taxila police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAW) was arranged in Taxila Police station to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), informed a Police spokesman.

The Mehfil-e-Milad began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Hamad and Na'at khawani by the staff with utmost devotion.

A large number of police officers and personnel attended the Milad with great interest and passion.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (SAW).

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with Dua for peace, progress and prosperity in the country and for the entire Muslim Ummah.