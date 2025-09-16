Mehfil-e-Milad held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Department of Zoology at the University of Sargodha (UOS) organized a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa on Tuesday with great reverence and devotion to honor the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.

According to a UOS spokesperson, the event saw the participation of a large number of faculty members and students. Notable attendees included Chairman of the Department of Zoology Dr. Muhammad Khalid Mukhtar and Dr. Muhammad Anas from the Department of Arabic.

The program began with the recitation of the holy Quran, followed by a Naat competition in which students passionately expressed their love and respect for the Prophet. Outstanding participants were recognized with special prizes for their heartfelt performances.

Addressing the gathering, Dr.

Muhammad Anas emphasized that the life of the Holy Prophet serves as a guiding light for all humanity.

“The Prophet exemplified justice, equality, compassion, and service to mankind through his actions,” he said.

Dr. Anas stressed that today’s youth can achieve true success—both in this world and the hereafter—by aligning their lives with the teachings of the Prophet. He also underlined that education is not just about earning degrees, but about building character and creating a positive impact in society.

Other speakers echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the Seerat-e-Tayyaba as a complete and timeless code of life.

The event concluded with a special dua (prayer) for the peace, prosperity, and unity of the Muslim Ummah.