Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Women University

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Milad-e-Mustafa was held at Government College Women University, Faisalabad, under the aegis of Directorate of Student Affairs.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli. A large number of ex-faculty and staff members, university alumni, coordinators of all faculties, heads of all teaching departments, faculty members, and students attended the gathering.

Students presented Naat and Drood-o-Salaam to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared the acquisition of education as an equal duty for men and women so that they could participate equally in the development of society.

She said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for people from all walks of life.

At the end, special ‘Dua’ was offered for the development and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Student Women Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

5 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

7 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

19 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

22 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan