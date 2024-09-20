Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Milad-e-Mustafa was held at Government College Women University, Faisalabad, under the aegis of Directorate of Student Affairs.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli. A large number of ex-faculty and staff members, university alumni, coordinators of all faculties, heads of all teaching departments, faculty members, and students attended the gathering.

Students presented Naat and Drood-o-Salaam to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared the acquisition of education as an equal duty for men and women so that they could participate equally in the development of society.

She said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for people from all walks of life.

At the end, special ‘Dua’ was offered for the development and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.