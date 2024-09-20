Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Women University
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A Milad-e-Mustafa was held at Government College Women University, Faisalabad, under the aegis of Directorate of Student Affairs.
The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli. A large number of ex-faculty and staff members, university alumni, coordinators of all faculties, heads of all teaching departments, faculty members, and students attended the gathering.
Students presented Naat and Drood-o-Salaam to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Vice-Chancellor Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) declared the acquisition of education as an equal duty for men and women so that they could participate equally in the development of society.
She said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for people from all walks of life.
At the end, special ‘Dua’ was offered for the development and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness operation launched in rural areas2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan stresses greater unity among Muslim Ummah to tackle confronted challenges2 minutes ago
-
Poetry recital organized, enthrals audience22 minutes ago
-
PPP chief eulogizes Murtaza Bhutto on his martyrdom anniversary22 minutes ago
-
More attention needed to improve fielding: Fatima22 minutes ago
-
Man booked for de-sealing building31 minutes ago
-
Rise in Rare Indus Dolphin number propitious, signifies thriving ecosystem: Sherry Rehman31 minutes ago
-
Four held for illegal gas refilling31 minutes ago
-
15 criminals arrested32 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked32 minutes ago
-
KP govt promoting cultural games: Fakhar Jahan32 minutes ago
-
7 criminals of two gags held32 minutes ago