UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Held In Divisional Info Office

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held in Divisional Info Office

Divisional Information Office organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Information Office organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here on Saturday.

Famous Naat Khawans participated in the mehfil and through their Naats expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) besides reciting 'Darood Pak.'Speaking on the occasion, Acting Director Information Muhammad Awais Abid said that the sacred personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was complete and matchless.

The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for every person of the world. He said that Ashra Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour. The purpose of celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) was to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter, he added.

The officers and staff of Divisional Information Office participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.

Related Topics

World From Love

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supre ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs 100th meeting of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Dis ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology showc ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology showcases the nation’s standards ..

57 minutes ago
 APHC expresses concern over extrajudicial killings ..

APHC expresses concern over extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

56 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs to advertise sugar, flour pri ..

Commissioner directs to advertise sugar, flour prices on social media daily

59 seconds ago
 Punjab Govt approves mega projects of Nulla Lai Ex ..

Punjab Govt approves mega projects of Nulla Lai Expressway: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Erstwhile Fata/Pata exempted of taxes till June 20 ..

Erstwhile Fata/Pata exempted of taxes till June 2023: FBR

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.