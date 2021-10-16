Mehfil-e-Milad held in Divisional Info Office

Divisional Information Office organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Information Office organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here on Saturday.

Famous Naat Khawans participated in the mehfil and through their Naats expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) besides reciting 'Darood Pak.'Speaking on the occasion, Acting Director Information Muhammad Awais Abid said that the sacred personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was complete and matchless.

The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for every person of the world. He said that Ashra Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) was being celebrated with religious zeal and fervour. The purpose of celebrating Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) was to seek guidance from the sacred and glorious Seerat of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to achieve success in this world and hereafter, he added.

The officers and staff of Divisional Information Office participated in the Mehfil-e-Milad.