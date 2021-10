Mehfil-e-milad held in faisalabad

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women organized a mehfil-e-milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Center for Women organized a mehfil-e-milad in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat ul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations here Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Rae, Meraj Begum mother of MPA Shakeel Shahid, manager center Kanwal Shehzadi, Mrs Saleem ul Hassan, Mrs Ferhana Saeed, Social Welfare Officer Sanam Zahra and a large number of women participated in the mehfil.