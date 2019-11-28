Mehfil-e-Milad held in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Mayor of Sukkur Taruq Chuhan on Thursday organized a Mehfil-e-Milad at a local auditorium in connection with birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Mehfil was attended among notables of the region, local elected representatives, Journalists and senior citizens.

Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh, UC chairman Numaish, Abdul Aziz Mughul and staffers participated in the Milad with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Naatkhawans recited Naats in a very impressive and soulful voices. They highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The speakers underlined the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The Mehfil ended with recitation of salam and prayers for the prosperity of the country.