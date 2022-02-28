Mehfil-e-Milad on Shab-e-Meraj held at TUF

Religious Society of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Shab-e-Meraj at its Health Sciences department here Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Religious Society of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) organized a Mehfil-e-Milad in connection with Shab-e-Meraj at its Health Sciences department here Monday.

A large number of university students and faculty members participated in the Mehfil in which the speakers highlighted the philosophy of Shab-e-Meraj.

The Mehfil culminated with Darood-o-Salam and Dua, university spokesman Muhammad Azhar said.