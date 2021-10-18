Mehfil-e-Milad organized at Commissioner Office

A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here on Monday at Commissioner Office in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here on Monday at Commissioner Office in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gular Hussain Shah, ADCR, Officers of Commissioner Officer and others attended the Mehfil.

The speakers on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," the Commissioner said.

He informed that all the arrangements had been completed to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervour in Rawalpindi district.

A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office. Foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.