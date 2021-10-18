UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad Organized At Commissioner Office

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:58 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad organized at Commissioner Office

A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here on Monday at Commissioner Office in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged here on Monday at Commissioner Office in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gular Hussain Shah, ADCR, Officers of Commissioner Officer and others attended the Mehfil.

The speakers on the occasion threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death," the Commissioner said.

He informed that all the arrangements had been completed to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervour in Rawalpindi district.

A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office. Foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

At the end, special prayer was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

World Rawalpindi Prayer Muslim All

Recent Stories

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 ag ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20World Cu 2021 against the Netherlands

13 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 Oct 2021

21 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report 18 Oct 2021

KPT shipping movements report 18 Oct 2021

23 seconds ago
 Commissioner, DIG review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) ..

Commissioner, DIG review Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) celebration arrangements

24 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

44 minutes ago
 Head of Ukraine's Naftogaz Says No Plans to Use Ga ..

Head of Ukraine's Naftogaz Says No Plans to Use Gas From Transit Volumes

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.