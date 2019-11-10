Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Jamia Mosque CM House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (SAW) was held at the grand mosque of the Chief Minister's House on Sunday in connection with the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) was started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Qari Mehboob Ahmed Chishti. Renowned Naat Khawans including Mehboob Ahmed Hamdani and others prsented Naats and paid glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the ceremony while Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and others were also present.

The Imam of the Mosque Sajid Nawaz threw light on the various aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The CM speaking on the ocassion said, "The holy personality of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a blessing for the whole humanity as His (PBUH) life is a reflection of the Holy Quran which has complete guidance and direction for the Muslim Ummah." He said by following the glorious teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), the menace of injustice, cruelty and lawlessness could be eradicated from society and Pakistan could be made a citadel of peace and harmony.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Auqaf Minister also recited Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW).