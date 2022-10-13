UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) Held At Sindh University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAW) held at Sindh University

A mehfil-e-milad (SAW) was held at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro under joint collaboration with the Institute of Languages and Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities (STAGS) on Thursday

According to university spokesman, the mehfil-e-milad was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The eminent religious leader and head of the Central Advisory board of the global movement for the preaching of Quran and Sunnah, Dawat-e-Islami Alhaj Molana Muhammad Imran Attari spoke about the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

He urged the youth to recite the Holy Quran with understanding and pray five times a day as per teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

The VC said that Surah Ikhlas clearly refers to the oneness of Allah Almighty and that there was no match of Him and He is matchless and ubiquitous. "No one can be associated with Allah. He is the Lord of the worlds while Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is the mercy for the worlds".

The Vice Chancellor urged that people of all sects should respect each other for religious brotherhood. He said that it was obligation on every Muslim to adopt the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Later, Alhaj Muhammad Imran prayed to Allah Almighty for the development of the University of Sindh, better future of the students, prosperity of the country and enabling Muslims to follow the Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

