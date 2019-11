(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was held at Hiraj Hall at Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) here on Wednesday to pay homage and respect to The Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The wives of officers including Registrar, Director Finance, Audit, Transport officers of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) attended the Mehfil.