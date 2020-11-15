Mehfil-e-Milad To Be Held At Punjab Council Of The Arts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad would be held to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Punjab Council of the Arts in connection with the Ishq-e-Rasool week being celebrated here on Monday night.
Following the footsteps of his father, the renowned Qawal Mian Imran Aziz would perform melodious voice while Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt ® Muhammad Mehmood would be the chief guest on the occasion.
Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed appealed to people to adopt Standard Operating Procedure(SOPs) to avoid Covid-19 adding that to keep social distancing and to adopt precautionary measures.