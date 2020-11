Mehfil-e-Milad to be held at Punjab Council of the Arts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Mehfil-e-Milad would be held to pay homage to Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Punjab Council of the Arts in connection with the Ishq-e-Rasool week being celebrated here on Monday night.

Following the footsteps of his father, the renowned Qawal Mian Imran Aziz would perform melodious voice while Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed appealed to people to adopt Standard Operating Procedure(SOPs) to avoid Covid-19 adding that to keep social distancing and to adopt precautionary measures.