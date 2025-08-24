Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad To Mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations On August 25th

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad to mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations on August 25th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A grand torch-bearing rally, dazzling illuminations and a grand Mehfil-e-Milad will be held on the 1500th celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Astana Aliya Muhammadiya Qadriya Qalandriya, Gulshanabad Sharif, Chungi No. 04.

The spiritual gathering formed part of the 27th Annual 12-Day All Pakistan Eid Milad-un-Nabi Conference, devoted to Tahafuz Khatm-e-Nabuwwat and Namus-e-Risalat.

The conference will commence after Maghrib prayers in the chair of Hazrat Qibla Peer Sarkar Ji.

The distinguished religious scholars, national and provincial leaders, and social figures will attend the conference.

The organizers emphasized that the main objective of the conference is to spread the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) eternal message of peace, compassion, and brotherhood.

