Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Held At RWU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) To mark the blessed birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) organized a soulful Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi(PBUH).
MPA Tahira Mushtaq and the wife of Acting Vice Chancellor RWU, Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan, were the chief guests at the event.
The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by heartfelt Naats and Darood Sharif presented by students.
Lecturer of Islamic Studies Saima Bashir highlighted the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and emphasized the Prophet’s message of brotherhood, stressing the importance of aligning all aspects of life with his teachings.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), in her message, reminded students of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), saying it is a beacon of guidance for humanity. She encouraged them to treat education as an amanah that they must carry with responsibility, their research as a sadaqah e jariyah that benefits others long, and to embody sincerity, compassion, and service in their lives.
The milad concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the progress of Pakistan and the unity and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.
