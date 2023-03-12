UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Moseeqi Held At Kallar Kahar Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Mehfil-e-Moseeqi held at Kallar Kahar festival

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Sunday organized a Mehfil-e-Moseeqi during the ongoing Kallar Kahar Cultural festival.

According to PAC spokesman, Aslam Lohar, Sadia Batul, Muhammad Hamza, Samina Khan, Rameez Khan, Shah Rukh and other folk artists performed beautiful songs and got colossal applause from the audience.

The fans also danced to famous Punjabi songs and performed the Simi dance.

On the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the identity of any nation was its culture.

The scope of culture is unlimited, and those who stay connected with their culture are the ones who progress in the world.

The purpose of culture is to connect the past with the present to understand one's identity. The existence of cultural values and their development creates warmth and balance in life, he added.

Waqar further said that Artists are considered to carry the message of peace worldwide. Therefore, the artists trained by the Arts Council should shine the name of Pakistan all over the world, he expressed.

