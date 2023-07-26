Mehfil-e-Musalama held at PAC

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized a Mehfil-e-Musalama in the memory of great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the ceremony was presided over by Muhammad Izharul Haq

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized a Mehfil-e-Musalama in the memory of great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the ceremony was presided over by Muhammad Izharul Haq.

Speaking on the occasion, Izhar-ul-Haq said that the incident of Karbala drew a boundary between right and wrong, oppressor and oppressed, which cannot be erased for the rest of the world.

He said that Hussain's mission was free from any worldly interest and greed, adding "Karbala is the story of Imam Hussain and his Ahl al-Bayt truthfulness, bravery, principles and self-sacrifice, which was written with their blood." Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that the incident of Karbala teaches that instead of bowing in front of tyranny, "We should stand against it because supporting oppressors is a crime in itself." The incident of Karbala was a story of human pride and exaltation.

Assistant Director PAC Muhammad Suleman said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) awakened consciences and paved the way for the revolution of the hearts instead of the mind.

Imam Hussain's beliefs and actions were the best source of character-building through Musalma poets.

"Day of Ashura is a day of greatness and boundless events of history are connected with it," he added. Ahmad Farooq, Saleem Shehzad, Ahmad Raza Raja, Imran Aami, Aqeel Shah, Hafeezullah Badal, Ijaz Khan Sahar, Husam Hur, Saddam Fida, Tasoor Hussain Fanwat, Rukhsana Thaman, Maria Naqvi, Ahsan Saim, Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Prof. Atiqur Rahman, Naushaba Hashmi, Saeed Raja, Colonel Shahab Ahmad Qureshi, Rukhsana Sehar, Mudassar Abbas offered prayers to Imam Hussain and martyrs of Karbala.

A large number of people from twin cities attended the mehfil.