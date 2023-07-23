Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Musalma At LPC On July 25

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Mehfil-e-Musalma at LPC on July 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Press Club (LPC) will organize a "Mehfil-e-Musalma" on July 25 (Tuesday), in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

Noted poet, Aitbar Sajid will preside over the event while eminent poets will present their 'salaams', Abdul Majeed Sajid, LPC Secretary told APP.

The event will be held in the conference hall of LPC here, under the aegis of Literary Committee of press club.

Noted educationist, poet Prof Dr Fakharul Haque Noori while talking to APP said that Mehfil-e-Musalma play an important role in the evolution of spiritual insight andconsciousness, particularly in the backdrop of Karbela and the tragedy associatedwith it.

