Mehfil-e-Mushaira And Four Books Launching Ceremony Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Punjab Arts Council(PAC) organized four book launching and Mehfil-e-mushaira in collaboration with International Writers Forum Pakistan here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 )

Shuja Shani got the honour of reciting the Holy Quran, while Muhammad Jameel presented Naat of Naseem-e-Sahar and received applause.

The poetry collection "Aftab-e-Asr" by the poetess Rukhsana Zakhmi belonging to Mandi Bahauddin, Muhammad Zaibar's poetry collection "Yeh Ankhain Dhoondti hai kya", Qaiser Imran Sialvi's poetry collection "Tesra Koi Jahan" and there was a discussion on the effectiveness of Taj Rasool Tahir's poetry collection "Adaab-e-Sukhan".

The literary event was presided over by prominent poet Naseem Sahar, while Wasif Ali Wasif, Parvez Mehdi, Mubasher Saleem, Taslim Ikram and Qaiser Imran Sialvi expressed their views on the books and appreciated the efforts of all the poets and discussed various aspects.

Patron International Writers Forum Pakistan Naveed Malik said that the forum will increase its activities by recognizing the creativity of the new generation and encouraging good writers.

The founder and chairman of the forum, Shahzad Afiq Al-Tamimi, said that in view of the objectives of the forum, Alhamdulillah, "We are successfully achieving them." While expressing his opinion regarding the literature, he said that the future of urdu literature was bright. The second part of the program entailed Mushaira.

More than fifty poets from different cities including Dr Kashif Irfan, Dr Farhat Abbas, Naseem Sahar, Dilbar Hussain Molai, Hamid Shah Bukhari Mazhar Shahzad Khan and others presented their kalam in Mushaira.

The attendees expressed good wishes while appreciating the efforts of the forum.

The event was attended by poets, writers and the general public from the twin cities as well as from all over Pakistan.

