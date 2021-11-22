UrduPoint.com

Mehfil-e-Mushaira Held At Aga Khan Higher Secondary School

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:53 PM

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School

The "Urdu Adabi Anjuman", under the auspices of Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Gilgit (AKHSS-Gilgit) organized a Mushaira here at school on Monday

Renowned poets including Jamshed Khan Dukhi, Ghulam Abbas Naseem, Abdul Hafeez Shakir, Professor Abdul Aziz, as well as emerging young poets Sher Nadir Shahi, Latif Ranish, Niaz Niazi, Ubaid Saqib read their creative poetry during the session, winning accolades.

The budding student poets of AKHSS-Gilgit also presented their poems during the session.

