Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Mushaira Held At Federal Urdu University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

On the occasion of the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organized by Quaid-e-Azam Academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organized by Quaid-e-Azam academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Federal urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology.

The special guest of the poetry festival was the Registrar of the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology, Dr. Sadia Khalil Sameeja, while the Mehfil-e-Mushaira was presided over by renowned poet Khalid Moin.

The poets paid a magnificent tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam in their poetry. The distinguished poets included Khalid Moin, Qamar-ul-Zaman Siddiqui, Absar Ahmed, Professor Shaista Sahar, Yasmin Yas, Afroz Rizvi and Irene Farhat recited their poetry.

In the end, the chief guest Dr. Sadia Khalil Sameeja thanked the guests and saluted the greatness of the Quaid-e-Azam and said that the fulfillment of the Quaid-e-Azam's vision is now the responsibility of the nation.

On this occasion, Zahid Hussain Abro, Resident Director of Quaid-e-Azam Academy, delivered the opening remarks and paid great tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and said that if we want to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam's mission, we have to instill truth, hard work, unity and tolerance in our attitudes and together.

Recent Stories

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters ..

Kashmiris to hold joint protest at UN Headquarters on Sep 27

54 seconds ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

55 seconds ago
 3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ay ..

3-day conference for Mohmand youth concludes in Ayubia

56 seconds ago
 Court issues written order on petition against for ..

Court issues written order on petition against former president Arif Alvi

58 seconds ago
 Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Pol ..

Addl IG, DIG Riot force visit Qila Gujar Singh Police Lines

1 minute ago
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park ..

Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Priva ..

Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attac ..

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM

5 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..

1 hour ago
 MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attoc ..

MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of Sc ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan