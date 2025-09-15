Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Federal Urdu University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of the 77th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organized by Quaid-e-Azam academy, National Heritage and Culture Division, in collaboration with the Federal urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology.

The special guest of the poetry festival was the Registrar of the Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology, Dr. Sadia Khalil Sameeja, while the Mehfil-e-Mushaira was presided over by renowned poet Khalid Moin.

The poets paid a magnificent tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam in their poetry. The distinguished poets included Khalid Moin, Qamar-ul-Zaman Siddiqui, Absar Ahmed, Professor Shaista Sahar, Yasmin Yas, Afroz Rizvi and Irene Farhat recited their poetry.

In the end, the chief guest Dr. Sadia Khalil Sameeja thanked the guests and saluted the greatness of the Quaid-e-Azam and said that the fulfillment of the Quaid-e-Azam's vision is now the responsibility of the nation.

On this occasion, Zahid Hussain Abro, Resident Director of Quaid-e-Azam Academy, delivered the opening remarks and paid great tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and said that if we want to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam's mission, we have to instill truth, hard work, unity and tolerance in our attitudes and together.