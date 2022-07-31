Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :In connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) organized a Mehfil-e-Mushaira here Sunday.

Renowned writer and poet Professor Jalil Ali presided over the Mushaira, while Hasan Abbas Raza, Anjum Salimi, Dr Waheed Ahmed and Ahmed Attaullah were special guests.

The guests of honour were Rahman Hafeez, Afzal Khan, and Saeed Raja, while Nasir Ali Nasir performed the program's host duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jalil Ali, in his presidential speech, said that poetry was the best expression of emotions.

"A poet is successful who descends from the stairs of the mind and resides in the heart," he added.

Jalil urged the need to promote literary and cultural activities in Pakistan so that feelings of peace and love could flourish in society.

He added that poets were creating new thoughts and concerns in the people, which would be helpful in the country's cultural and literary development.

In the end, he thanked the PAC for organizing the Mahfil-e-Mushaira.

While speaking, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Mushairas were a reflection of our civilization and culture.

"The land of Potohar is fertile for literature, while PAC is always trying to promote literature, where Mahfil Mushaira, Literary Sessions, and Book launching programs are being held regularly." Jahangir Imran, Dr Arshad Miraj, Dr Abid Syal, Hafeezullah Badal, Abdul Qadir Taban, Dr Junaid Azhar, Salim Shehzad, Rifat Waheed, Haider Farooq, Imran Aami, Maheen Malik, Aqeel Shah, Shazia Akbar, Dr Kashif Irfan, Nargis Jahanzeb, Zeeshan Mustafa, Fayyaz Hussain Shah received great applause from the audience by presenting their poetry collections.

Many people belonging to the literary community participated in the Mushaira.