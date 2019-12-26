UrduPoint.com
Mehfil-e-Mushaira Held At Punjab Arts Council

Mehfil-e-Mushaira held at Punjab Arts Council

Rawalpindi Literary Arts and Culture Syndicate organized a "Mehfil-e-Mushaira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi to promote literary activities for the people of twin cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Literary Arts and Culture Syndicate organized a "Mehfil-e-Mushaira" in collaboration with Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi to promote literary activities for the people of twin cities.

The poetry recital was chaired by prominent poet Khalid Iqbal Yasir while Wafa Chishti, Anjum Khalique and Qayyum Tahir were among chief guests.

Anwar Fitar, Dr Nasim Ansari, Dr Mah Jabeen and Nasim Sheikh were also present in the event.

The poets include Ali Ahmed Qamar, Irfan Ahmed, Dr Mnir Tabish, Naveed Malik and other recited their poetry.

Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed welcomed all the distinguished guests. He said that all available resources were being utilised for the promotion of literary and cultural activities.

