Mehfil-e-Mushaira on Faiz will be held on Oct 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :In memory of prominent poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Theater Wallay, an arts school, will hold Mehfil-e-Mushaira entitled" Gar Mujhe Iska Yaqeen Ho"  on 3rd October at a farm house in Bani Gala.                        According to an official, well-known poets, scholars and literary figures would shed light on great Faiz's poetry and prose as well.                                                  He said that the local literary circle arranged Mehfil-e-Mushaira to pay tribute to outstanding work of Faiz in the field of literature.

    He said that he was best-known for his progressive writings which were as popular in pre-Partition India as he was appreciated across the world for his ghazals and shers.

                     From translations to various pop culture references, there's a lot of depth one can delve into with Faiz's beautiful poetry, he said.                His compositions of poetry included Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-saba, Zindaan Naama, Dast-e- Tah-e-Sang, Sar-e-Wadi-e-Seena. Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran, Mere Dil Mere Musafir, he said.                                                                 Strict SOPs would be followed during Mehfil-e-Mushaira with social distancing, he stated.

