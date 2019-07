(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Bazm-e-Waris Shah Pakistan and Explorers Den would organise a Mefil-e-Mushaira and reception for poet Shahzad Tabish at Pakistan Writes Gild Punjab 1-Montgomry road on Thursday at 5.30 evening.

The event would be presided over by writer Maqsood Chughtai and other writers Ayub Nadeem, Prof Nazar Bhanddar, CEO Jameel Raza, Najma Shaheen, Robina Gilani and other will attend the event.