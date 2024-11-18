Mehfil-e-Mushaira Under Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival Attracts Enthusiasts
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) As part of the inaugural events of the Dosti Peshawar women literature festival, a Mehfil-e-Mushaira held here at Peshawar Barrack on Monday wherein renowned poets attracted literary enthusiasts by presenting their poetic contributions in urdu and Pashto languages.
The event was presided over by renowned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa poet Professor Dr Nazir Tabassum.
Moderated by Dr Sadaf Ambreen, the event commenced with a captivating poetry by emerging poetess Sakina Rawish, whose heartfelt poetry set the tone for the evening.
The session continued with a melodious Pashto ghazal by Shaheen, followed by soulful Urdu ghazal by Dr Zaigham Hussan, which resonated deeply with the audience.
Dr Shahida Sardar mesmerized the participants with her Pashto and Urdu ghazals, earning widespread appreciation.
Samina Qadir’s charming Pashto ghazal added a delicate touch to the evening, while Bekhzada Danish’s impactful poetry left the audience spellbound.
Jahanzeb Shaoor followed with a series of Urdu ghazals, captivating listeners with his expressive delivery.
Later, the famous poet of Peshawar, Professor Dr Ishaq Wardak, delighted the audience with his graceful presentation, paving the way for Bushra Farrukh’s delightful poetry, which were received with great admiration. Khalid Rauf Qureshi’s heartfelt Urdu ghazal drew applause from the crowd.
The stirring performance by special guest Nasir Ali Syed energized the gathering. The Mushaira was concluded with an address by the event’s president, Professor Dr Nazir Tabassum, who shared his thoughts and also presented poetry, leaving the audience in awe.
The event was organized by Dr Hamida while assisted by Dr Fareeha, Saniyah Siraj, Tashfeen Zia, Dr Anital Zia, and Dr Zarmina Baloch.
The poetry session highlighted the vibrant literary culture of the region and the significant contributions of women to the literary arts.
APP/adi
