Mehfil-e-Naat And Qirat Held At PAC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Mehfil-e-Naat and Qirat held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Thursday organized Mehfil-e-Naat and Qirat in collaboration with International Quran Research Academy, which was presided over by prominent educationist Muhammad Fazil Lodhi.

Chairman International Quran Research academy Qari Muhammad Zeeshan performed the duties of organizing the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazil Lodhi said that there is no count on the blessings of Prophet Muhammad SAW; wherever the name of the Prophet SAW is mentioned, the benefits of Allah will be incalculable.

"We are fortunate that Allah has created us in the Ummah of His Beloved Prophet(SAW)." In today's gathering, the lovers of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) proved that our life is incomplete without love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Muslims are at a loss without the love of the Prophet(SAW), and the only way to succeed in this world and the Hereafter is the Sunnah of the Prophet(SAW), he added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, in his speech, said that whoever mentioned Allah and Prophet (PBUH) touched the heights and commitment to this art is a sign of happiness that never lets hearts die.

Arts Council has always organized religious programs on a priority basis.

Qari Muhammad Jasim Mustafa, Qari Abu Bakr Safir Lodhi, Qari Waseem Abbas, Qari Muhammad Farooq and Qari Umar Darz Anawt recited Kalam Allah, while Naat Sharif was performed by Amir Mushtaq, Qari Inamul Haq, Professor Syed Asad Ali and Rahat Mahmood Qadri. Professor Dr Abdul Basit, Pir Sarkarji and Pir Azmatullah Sultan also made a remarkable statement at the Naat and Qirat event.

At the end of the event, prayers were also offered for the protection and exaltation of the country of Pakistan.

