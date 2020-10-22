Mehfil-e-Naat arranged in observance of Rabi ul Awal

A special Mehfil-e-Naat was held at Punjab Council of the Arts with collaboration of Saqi-e-Kausar Naat Council in connection with the sacred month of Rabi ul Awal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A special Mehfil-e-Naat was held at Punjab Council of the Arts with collaboration of Saqi-e-Kausar Naat Council in connection with the sacred month of Rabi ul Awal.

Pir Syed Haider Ali Shah Gillani presided over the Mehil-e- Naat.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is way out for the Muslims and we can succeed in this life and life after death by following the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

By following Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and life after death as well", he added.

Naat Khawans presented 'Naat' while Qari Sajjad recited Surah Al Rehman in his beautiful voice, which received thunder applause from the audience.

A special prayer was also offered at the end of Mehfil-e-Naat for Muslim Umma and safety of the country.