(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Mehfil-e-Naat and Seerat-un-Nabi Conference will be held at the main auditorium of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on November 7. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob will preside over the event.