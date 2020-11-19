UrduPoint.com
Mehfil-e-Naat At Jahangir Tomb Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Mehfil-e-Naat at Jahangir tomb tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab will hold Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Sama at Jahangir tomb tomorrow (Thursday) in connection with the ongoing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood will be chief guest while Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta and others would attend the event.

