Mehfil-e-Naat at Jahangir tomb tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab will hold Mehfil-e-Naat and Mehfil-e-Sama at Jahangir tomb tomorrow (Thursday) in connection with the ongoing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood will be chief guest while Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta and others would attend the event.