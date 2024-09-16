Mehfil E Naat Held At Govt Associate Collage
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A special Mehfil-e-Naat was held at Govt Associate College Chak No 75-SB on Monday.
The college organized a series of activities to mark the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)
being celebrated tomorrow across the country with fervour and devotion.
A variety of activities were conducted, including speeches, recitations, and performances.
The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran. This was followed
by a beautiful rendition of naats by creating a serene and spiritual ambiance.
Principal Prof Dr Sheikh Muhammad Riaz addressed the gathering and emphasized
the relevance of the Prophet's teachings in today’s world.
He spoke about the
importance of compassion, equality, and respect for others, which the holy Prophet
(PBUH) advocated throughout his life.
As a special guest, Director Colleges, Sargodha Division Prof Sarfraz Ahmad Gujar
delivered an inspiring speech on the life of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He
highlighted the holy Prophet’s role as a leader, a teacher, and a guide for humanity,
urging the students to follow his example in their daily lives.
The event concluded with a special dua (prayer) for peace, prosperity, and unity.
Faculty members and a large number students participated in the event.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber injured in shootout20 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured over old enmity20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away30 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day30 minutes ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College30 minutes ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2030 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor40 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday50 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses deep sorrow over passing of Sarfaraz Domki50 minutes ago
-
Effective measures contained dengue spread; 130 cases reported so far: Health secretary50 minutes ago
-
NA session commences50 minutes ago
-
Governor KP expresses grief over demise of Sarfaraz Domki1 hour ago