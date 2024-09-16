Open Menu

Mehfil E Naat Held At Govt Associate Collage

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Mehfil e Naat held at Govt Associate Collage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) A special Mehfil-e-Naat was held at Govt Associate College Chak No 75-SB on Monday.

The college organized a series of activities to mark the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

being celebrated tomorrow across the country with fervour and devotion.

A variety of activities were conducted, including speeches, recitations, and performances.

The event commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran. This was followed

by a beautiful rendition of naats by creating a serene and spiritual ambiance.

Principal Prof Dr Sheikh Muhammad Riaz addressed the gathering and emphasized

the relevance of the Prophet's teachings in today’s world.

He spoke about the

importance of compassion, equality, and respect for others, which the holy Prophet

(PBUH) advocated throughout his life.

As a special guest, Director Colleges, Sargodha Division Prof Sarfraz Ahmad Gujar

delivered an inspiring speech on the life of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He

highlighted the holy Prophet’s role as a leader, a teacher, and a guide for humanity,

urging the students to follow his example in their daily lives.

The event concluded with a special dua (prayer) for peace, prosperity, and unity.

Faculty members and a large number students participated in the event.

