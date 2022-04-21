Mehfil-e-Naat held at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization arranged a Mehfil-e-Naat and Prayer ceremony at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization arranged a Mehfil-e-Naat and prayer ceremony at Hasina Moin Hall of the ACP.

The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran by Nasir Yameen.

While Dr. Alia Imam, Rizwana Shahid, Noman Khurshid, Shahida Kanwal, Dr. Sultan, Muhammad Ajmal, Khalid Danish, Kausar Rizvi, Anjum Chandna, and other personalities participated in the Mehfil-e-Naat.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the anniversary of Khursheed Iqbal Haider.