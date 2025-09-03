Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Naat Held At Police College Sihala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 11:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Mehfil-e- Naat was organised at Police College Sihala to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with a special, spiritually uplifting gathering.

The event was attended by Commandant of the College, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, along with senior officers, participants, and staff members.

The entire college premises were adorned with beautiful decorations, creating a festive and reverent atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Officers and trainees took part in speeches and Naat recitation, highlighting the noble life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Naat reciters created a spiritual atmosphere with their heartfelt tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said the teachings of the Holy Prophet are a torchbearer for all humanity.

“By following his example, we can make both our world life and the hereafter successful,” he said, adding that Eid Milad-un-Nabi is a day of happiness for every Muslim.

