Mehfil-e-Naat Held At Police Line

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Naat was arranged at Police line headquarters on Saturday, following the directions of Punjab government to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to check spread of COVID-19.

A large number of police officers and personnel attended the Milad with great interest and passion. The Milad was started with Tilawat e Quran followed by Naat.

Addressing on the occasion City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis highlighted teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and threw light on different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"By following sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and lifeafter death", he remarked.

At the end, special dua was offered for development and prosperity of the country and whole Muslim Ummah.

